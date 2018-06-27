The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

India, All India

To protect daughters from being harassed, father of 4 writes to PM Modi, Yogi Aditynath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 3:15 pm IST

In the letter, the father states that his four daughters have stopped going to madrassa because of the never-ending harassment.

The father, in his letter, has appealed for security for his four young daughters. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The father, in his letter, has appealed for security for his four young daughters. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Meerut: A man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath seeking protection for his four young daughters. 

The father's letter came on the same day when India was declared the most dangerous country in the world to be a woman, according to a Thomson Reuters survey. 

In the letter, the father has stated that his four daughters are being harassed by young men in the neighbourhood. 

The harassment takes place on a daily basis and has reached such a level that the girls have stopped attending madrassa and are forced to stay indoors. 

However, despite staying indoors the harassment does not end there. Recently, the men barged into their home and threatened them of being attacked with acid.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the girls said, "We stopped going to madrasas due to it (harassment). They barged into our house, threatened us of acid attack. Even living at home has become difficult."

Apart from reaching out to the police, the man has appealed to PM Modi and CM Yogi Aditynath to provide security and to look into the matter at the earliest.

"We have received a complaint from a man who alleged that his four daughters are being harassed by few men in the neighbourhood. It is difficult for them to even get out of the house. Further investigation is underway," said police officer Rajesh Kumar. 

Tags: crime against women, harassment of women, letter to pm modi, yogi aditynath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

2

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

3

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

4

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

5

'Dhadak will be a big hit': Arjun says sister Janhvi's film reminds him of his debut

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham