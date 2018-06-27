The Asian Age | News

Special mangoes helped childless couple, claims activist; prove it, says civic body

PTI
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 6:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 6:08 pm IST

Right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide, who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, is an accused in the Bhima-Koregaon caste violence.

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation or NMC has asked right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide to name the childless couples who, he claimed, were blessed with children after eating mangoes from his farm. The civic body sent a show cause notice to Bhide, asking him to prove his claim that the fruit from his orchards helped couples bear male children.

The activist had made the claim earlier in June in Nashik at a public rally which was part of his mission to reinstate the golden throne at Raigad - the erstwhile capital of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's kingdom.

"I have never shared this with anyone except my mother. I have planted these mango trees in my farms. Till now, 180 childless couples took the fruit from me and 150 of them have had children," Bhide had claimed.

"If a couple wants a male child, they will have it after eating these mangoes. This mango is useful for those facing infertility," he had boasted.   

The NMC sent the notice to Bhide last week after asocial activist approached the health authorities debunking his claim, a civic official said.

Bhide has been asked to furnish names of the "beneficiary" couples and their addresses, the official said. Bhide, who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, is an accused in the Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case.

Tags: sambhaji bhide, bhima koregaon violence, nashik municipal corporation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nashik (Nasik)

