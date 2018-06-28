The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018

India, All India

One dead as Jharkhand police clash with villagers; search on for missing cops

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 9:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 9:32 pm IST

Jharkhand police fired tear gas shells and used batons to disperse a mob obstructing search operation to rescue 3 cops.

Three policemen deployed at the house of BJP MP Karia Munda were abducted on Tuesday by supporters of 'Pathalgarhi' in Khunti district. (Photo: ANI)
Khunti (Jharkhand): One died after a face-off between the police and villagers in Khunti district of Jharkhand turned violent Wednesday morning, reports said.

Another village got injured after police fired tear gas shells and used batons to disperse a mob obstructing their search operation to rescue three policemen, who were abducted from BJP lawmaker Karia Munda’s residence in Khunti district by 'Pathalgarhi' supporters.

The three were abducted from BJP MP Karia Munda's house at Anigada-Chandih on Tuesday, a police officer said, adding, the policemen were yet to be found.

Police used batons to disperse the mob at Ghaghra during the search operation related to the kidnapping of three policemen, Aswini Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Police of Khunti district, said.

The police and the district administration tried to convince the villagers at Ghaghra village to set the constables free and swung into action when they refused to do so, Additional Director General of Police R K Malik said. He added action is on and those indulging in such activities in the name of 'Pathalgarhi' would be dealt with as per the law.

Malik said people tried to obstruct the police on Tuesday from executing an arrest warrant against Yusuf Purti, the main accused in 'Pathalgarhi'. He managed to flee but his property has been attached, Malik added.

Heavy police force was deployed and the SP of Khunti and Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar are present at the spot, a police officer said.

Three policemen deployed at the house of BJP MP Karia Munda were abducted on Tuesday by supporters of 'Pathalgarhi' in Khunti district, a senior police officer said. Malik had on Tuesday said that supporters of 'Pathalgarhi' barged into the house of the Lok Sabha MP at Anigada-Chandidih and took away the three policemen and their weapons in the afternoon. The MP was not present at the house during the incident, he had said.

The police had taken action against some 'Pathalgarhi' leaders in Khunti district by attaching their properties.

'Pathalgarhi' is reportedly a practice in which villagers inscribe various tenets on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in their area.

Tags: jharkhand clashes, jharkhand police, pathagarhi supporters
Location: India, Jharkhand

