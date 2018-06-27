The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018

India, All India

Don’t conduct raids in night except for serious crimes: Yogi Adityanath to UP police

PTI
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 5:02 pm IST

UP CM issued clear directives to police against raids or serving notices in matters related to simple civil cases during the night hours.

A woman had tweeted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the harassment faced by her family at the hands of local police at midnight over some dispute. (Photo: File/PTI)
  A woman had tweeted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the harassment faced by her family at the hands of local police at midnight over some dispute. (Photo: File/PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police not to conduct raids or serve warrants in the night hours, except in cases of serious crimes.

The chief minister has issued clear directives to the police against raids or serving notices in matters related to simple civil cases during the night hours, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister's instruction comes in the wake of a family in Ashiyana police station area in Lucknow complaining of misbehaviour by policemen on Sunday, the spokesman said adding that SP (North) Anurag Vats had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the episode and submit a report in two days.

A woman had tweeted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the harassment faced by her family at the hands of local police at midnight over some dispute.

The chief minister also took note of the reports in a section of media of an incident of a woman being thrashed by lathis by two police constables during vehicle checking drive in the Gomti Nagar area and asked the ASP Lucknow Chakresh Misra to conduct an inquiry. Both constables have since been placed under suspension, the spokesman added.

Tags: yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

