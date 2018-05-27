Teen couple commit suicide as families disapprove of marriage

Virendra Verma (19) and Ranjana (18) were in a relationship but their families did not approve of it, police said.

Sitapur: After failing to convince their families for their marriage, a couple committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the outskirts of Gulramau crossing in Mehmoodabad area in Sitapur, police said today.

As their families were against the relationship, both jumped in front of Shajahanpur-Gonda passenger train on Saturday and committed suicide, he said.

Both had left their homes on May 23 and a report was filed by girl's family in this regard, the inspector added.

Prima facie, it appeared both got married before taking the extreme step, he said.

Bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer added.