The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:30 PM IST

India, All India

Teen couple commit suicide as families disapprove of marriage

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 2:02 pm IST

Virendra Verma (19) and Ranjana (18) were in a relationship but their families did not approve of it, police said.

As the victim's families were against the relationship, both jumped in front of Shajahanpur-Gonda passenger train on Saturday and committed suicide (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 As the victim's families were against the relationship, both jumped in front of Shajahanpur-Gonda passenger train on Saturday and committed suicide (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Sitapur: After failing to convince their families for their marriage, a couple committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the outskirts of Gulramau crossing in Mehmoodabad area in Sitapur, police said today.

Virendra Verma (19) and Ranjana (18) were in a relationship but their families did not approve of it, Mehmoodabad Inspector Gyanendra Singh said.

As their families were against the relationship, both jumped in front of Shajahanpur-Gonda passenger train on Saturday and committed suicide, he said.

Both had left their homes on May 23 and a report was filed by girl's family in this regard, the inspector added.

Prima facie, it appeared both got married before taking the extreme step, he said.

Bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer added.

Tags: couple commits suicide, families against relationship, shajahanpur-gonda passenger train, suicide
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Sitapur

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

2

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

3

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

4

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

5

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham