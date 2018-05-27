The Asian Age | News



Modi govt performance limited to FB, WhatsApp, says Kapil Sibal

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : May 27, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 7:00 am IST

Next PM should be ‘kaamdar’, ‘jimmedar’ and ‘imandar’, says Sibal.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo: ANI)
Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government by dubbing it as “Facebook and WhatsApp” government sans any “credible” performances.

“The performance of the Narendra Modi government is limited to WhatsApp and Facebook only. It has failed on all fronts. No tangible progresses have been made to address the agrarian crisis the country faces now and the growing unemployment problem,” Mr Sibal said.

Hitting out at Mr Modi for his “naamdar” (dynast) barb, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the people of the country want the next Prime Minister to be “kaamdar”, “jimmedar” and “imandar” who is not in the habit of making hollow promises.

“People of the country want the next prime minister to be not only ‘kaamdar’ (one who works) but also ‘jimmedar’ (responsible) and ‘imandar’ (honest) who is not a ‘jumlawar’ (one who makes hollow promises),” Sibal told reporters here.

He was referring to the “naamdar” barb by Modi apparently targeted at Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his campaign in the Karnataka Assembly election.

Dubbing the NDA government as a non-performer, Mr Sibal said it said its promise of “achchhe din” or good days never materialised and the country was rather pushed to numerous problems.

The veteran Congress leader accused the NDA government of working against the interest of the poor and helping multinational entities like Paytm, Amazon and Uber.

“The Modi government has never cared for the common people. It has always worked for multinational firms like Paytm, Amazon and Uber. The development of the country has come to a standstill because of its faulty economic policies,” he observed.

Raising the issue of petrol prices, Mr Sibal said the UPA government, despite falling price of against US dollar, had kept it under Rs 76 per litre. Now the price has touched Rs 85 per litre, he added.

Tags: narendra modi government, kapil sibal
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

