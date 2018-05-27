The Asian Age | News

‘F’ for agriculture, ‘A+’ for slogans, says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2018, 3:22 am IST
Gandhi took to Twitter and alleged that Modi struggled with complex issues and had a short attention span.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: As the NDA government observed its fourth anniversary on Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the main Opposition party in launching an all-out attack, disparaging the Modi government for its “failures” and for betraying the people.

Mr Gandhi took to Twitter and alleged that Mr Modi struggled with complex issues and had a short attention span. He also gave grades to the BJP-led NDA government in a mock report card of the Prime Minister in which the Congress chief gave “F” grade to the Modi government for agriculture, foreign policy and job creation, and “A+” to the Prime Minister for slogan creation and self-promotion.    

“4 year Report Card. Agriculture: F, Foreign Policy: F, Fuel Prices: F, Job Creation: F, Slogan Creation: A+, Self Promotion: A+, Yoga: B-. Remarks: Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span,” Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.  

Releasing a booklet titled “India betrayed” on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala said an atmosphere of fear and hatred has been created under the NDA rule.

“People now know that Modi-Amit Shah duo is harmful for country. Four years of the Modi government can be defined in four terms — treachery, trickery, revenge and lies,” AICC communication’s in-charge Mr Surjewala said.

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal said, “People of the country want the next Prime Minister to be not only kaamdar (one who works) but also jimmedar (responsible) and imandar (honest), who is not a jumlawar (one who makes hollow promises).”

Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi hit out at the NDA’s four-year celebrations. “Are these four years meant for celebration or was there a betrayal of the people? If the occasion is to celebrate the jumlas (gimmickry) of the Betrayal Janata Party, then everyone is celebrating,” he said.

Referring to alleged atrocities against dalits, tribals, minorities and women, Mr Azad, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “Nobody is safe in India under the BJP government. Everyone is getting sleepless nights.”

“Atmosphere of fear, hatred and violence was created in the last four years of the Modi government,” AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said at the joint press conference.

The Congress released the “India betrayed” booklet both in English and Hindi and posed 40 questions to the Prime Minister.

They also released and showed a short-film describing the prevailing atmosphere in the country. Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said women in the country no longer feel safe under the Modi dispensation.

