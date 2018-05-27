The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:01 AM IST

India, All India

Alliance restricted to Vidhana Soudha, says Deve Gowda

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2018, 3:57 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 6:37 am IST

Gowda launched a veiled attack on the Congress and BJP during his campaign at different places.

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda
 JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency where polls will be held on Monday May 28 and which saw a last mile campaign blitz by JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda as well as the Congress’ Vokkaliga strongman D.K. Shivakumar, underlined the fragility of the JD(S)-Congress coalition that chanted the unity mantra in the Assembly for the crucial floor test but didn’t think twice before attacking each other during Saturday’s  electioneering.

Unwilling to acknowledge that the JD(S)’ move to fight for the seat, could split the Vokkaliga vote on the ground, possibly gifting the Opposition BJP an easy victory, Mr Deve Gowda on Saturday fired the first salvo by laying down the boundary for the nascent coalition.

“I want to make it clear that the coalition (between the JD(S) and Congress) is restricted only to Vidhana Soudha,” the former Prime Minister said, all but shooting down hopes of a 2019 all party anti-BJP Opposition.

He was campaigning for the party candidate, G. Ramachandra at Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, much to the chagrin of Congress’ Vokkaliga stalwarts D.K.Shivakumar and his brother D.K.Suresh.

The Congress candidate Muniratna, accused of buying votes after EPIC cards were found in an apartment building in his constituency, has close links with the JD(S) as well, given that he is producing a movie which stars the son of chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

BJP opposition leader B.S.Yeddyurappa was also campaigning in the constituency on Saturday where fake EPIC cards forced the Election Commission to postpone the vote.

Mr Gowda did not mince words when he said that it was his duty to save the party’s interests in RR Nagar which will go to polls on Monday. “We are not at the mercy of anyone. So, party workers have to fight to save the party,” Mr Gowda said.

Mr Gowda launched a veiled attack on the Congress and BJP during his campaign at different places. He asked, “All those who had said that the votes cast for JD(S) would go to BJP, what will they say now (after we entered into a coalition). At least now, people should realise the commitment of the JD(S). We were the one who gave the Bengaluru mayor post to a Muslim leader.”  

He was quick to clear the confusion that may arise out of his statement. “I did not come here to harm the relations built with the coalition partner. This is an election. We know what the Congress candidate has done. There is nothing to eulogise the Congress candidate for and a case is pending before the Election Commission of India. We have fielded our candidate as  per the wishes of our BBMP corporators,” he said.

Without naming BJP, he said that the JD(S) need not wait for a certificate from those who were criticising the JD(S) as father-and-son party. “Very soon, they will be exposed,” he said.

Tags: hd deve gowda, bs yeddyurappa, election commission
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

2

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

3

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

4

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

5

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham