The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:58 AM IST

India, All India

Sukhoi wreckage found in Arunachal, IAF orders inquiry

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : May 27, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 6:40 am IST

The site, near Rupa Valley, is about 64 km from Tezpur where it lost radar contact with the base.

The wreckage of IAF's Su-30 MKI jet that went missing with two pilots onboard, has been found in the thick forest around 60 Kms from Tezpur, Assam. (Photo: PTI)
 The wreckage of IAF's Su-30 MKI jet that went missing with two pilots onboard, has been found in the thick forest around 60 Kms from Tezpur, Assam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The search and rescue operation’s aerial hunt has sighted the wreckage of the crashed Sukhoi 30 MKI near Rupa Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. But despite desperate tries, could not reach the site because of the inclement weather conditions and the deep rain forest terrain along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

“The tail chute and one rudder is seen besides a proper impact point of a Su 30,” sources told this newspaper.

An advanced light helicopter (ALH) on Friday had attempted to airdrop a team of six IAF Garud commandos who would have slithered down from the chopper, but the terrain made it impossible to do so. The team had to fly back and will resume the operation on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, as per normal procedure, the IAF has ordered a court of inquiry (CoI) into the incident.

“Search for flight data recorder and missing crew will be perused by the ground parties after they reach the crash site. A CoI has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” said IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Anupam Banerjee.

The site, near Rupa Valley, is about 64 km from Tezpur where it lost radar contact with the base.

Army ground teams, along with local administration officials, are also attempting to reach the site. A number of assets, including a C-130 J, Su 30, Dhruv and Chetak helicopters, are engaged in the operation besides 18 ground teams that includes the Army and the civilian personnel.

The Met department, too, had grim news on weather prediction for Saturday with heavy rain predicted for many areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides losing valuable lives, till date eight Sukhoi 30s have crashed, resulting in an estimated loss of about Rs 2,700 crore.

With a speed of about 2,100 kmph and a range of 3,000 km, the Sukhoi 30 can remain airborne for more than 3.5 hours. It is capable of carrying a variety of weapons and there are ongoing efforts to fit the supersonic Brahmos missile onto a Sukhoi.

Tags: sukhoi jet missing, iaf, rupa valley, brahmos
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman called 'elephant face' receives immense support in live-stream

2

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review - Jack Sparrow is lost in the sea

3

Apple to live stream WWDC17 on its website

4

Video: Trump seen shoving aside Montenegro PM Markovic to come in front

5

Indians issued maximum work visas to UK in 2016

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham