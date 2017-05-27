The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 08:06 PM IST

India, All India

Unprincipled alliance of Oppn parties opportunistic, won't last long: Venkaiah on Prez poll

PTI
Published : May 27, 2017, 7:20 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 7:24 pm IST

'There are 3 categories of people, who are upset with Modi for being weeded out: the corrupt, communal and casteist,' Naidu said.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Only the corrupt, communal and casteist people are upset with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday as he attacked the ‘opportunistic’ coming together of opposition parties.

Naidu said in New Delhi that the ‘unprincipled’ alliance of opposition parties will not last longer for want of an ideology and an ‘able and stable’ leadership, which he said is only with the NDA.

The Union information and broadcasting minister also hit out at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Saharanpur and termed it as ‘just another photo opportunity’ for the latter.

He also suggested that ‘not much’ should be read out of ‘shrewd politician’ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's meeting with the prime minister on Saturday. The JD(U) chief had on Friday skipped the luncheon meeting hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. However, Sharad Yadav and KC Tyagi were in attendance at Sonia Gandhi’s lunch.

"There are three categories of people who are upset with Modi: the corrupt, communal and casteist. They are unhappy because Modi has weeded them out," the minister said.

"Opposition parties are trying to come together. This is an opportunistic, unprincipled alliance which will not last long," Naidu said when asked about Friday's luncheon meet.

Asked if Kumar and Modi's meet hinted at a reunion of the JD(U) and the BJP, the Union minister said, "These are speculations". The JD(U) had in 2013 broken its 17-year alliance with the BJP after Modi was declared the prime ministerial candidate.

"Nothing will be kept secret. Kumar is a shrewd politician. A chief minister coming to meet the prime minister is a natural thing. The PM wants to work with the states. I do not think there is anything political in it," he said.

To a query on the ban on the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, Naidu appealed to all not to give a communal colour to ‘the decision made in line with a Supreme Court directive’.

He also hailed the Modi government for working strictly on the ‘development agenda’ during the three years and said 75 central ministers will travel to all parts of the country to inform people about its achievements and initiatives.

Naidu also released CDs/DVDs on short films made by public broadcaster Doordarshan on the ‘success’ of the Centre's schemes.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, narendra modi, opposition, presidential poll
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google makes its Photos app more social

2

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

3

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

4

Toddler with skin condition gets blisters with mother's cuddles

5

Walking linked to improved brain function

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham