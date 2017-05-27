The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 27, 2017

India, All India

The list lengthens: After Rahul, Akhilesh denied entry into Saharanpur

ANI
Published : May 27, 2017, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 6:14 pm IST

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was stopped by the UP police at Saharanpur border. He was denied permission to visit the district on Friday.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Saharanpur: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday was denied permission to enter the riot-hit Saharanpur district, hours after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was stopped at the outskirts of the border.

After being denied entry to Shabbirpur village, which has been seeing clashes between two communities, Rahul had blamed the Yogi Government for failing to establish law and order in the state.

"In today's India, there is no place for poor people. The government has failed on law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The role of the government is to provide safety to all citizens of the nation but the government failed to do so," Gandhi said.

"The Uttar Pradesh administration asked me to leave. They will later take me to the village once the situation becomes stable," he further said.

However, the police did try to stop the Congress vice-president but the latter adamantly reached the clash-affected area to take stock of the situation.

The Congress vice-president was on Friday denied permission to visit the clash-affected district where a caste conflict had erupted in which many Dalits were allegedly targeted.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed the political parties not to visit the village until the situation is normalised.

"We have requested all political parties not to visit the state until the situation is brought back to normal in Saharanpur." Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Aditya Mishra told ANI.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, rahul gandhi, saharanpur clash
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur

