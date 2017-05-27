The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 06:35 PM IST

India, All India

Scam spam? Mishra accuses Kejriwal of Rs 300 cr fraud in health sector

ANI
Published : May 27, 2017, 4:57 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 4:57 pm IST

He also informed that he will file a FIR and will take all the evidence to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra. (Photo: PTI)
 Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Kapil Mishra on Saturday made yet another attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of Rs 300 crore worth scam in the health care department of the state.

"Delhi government had given the largest allocation in its budget to health and now the government doesn't even have basic medicines for people", Mishra said in a presser here.

"In this scam, first the purchasing power of hospitals was curbed and Central Procurement Agency (CPA) was formed. Then the medicines were bought in advance for which the hospitals didn't have the requirement or space to keep. Now when the medicines are actually required, neither the government nor the hospitals have the medicines."

He added that there is also discrepancy in the prices of hundred ambulances that were bought, saying the actual cost of an ambulance is Rs 11 lakh but the government bills show that these ambulances were bought for Rs 23 lakh.

Mishra also claimed that many junior doctors were promoted superseding many seniors, adding that there is an attempt to divert the blame from Delhi Health Minister and Health Secretary to Chief Secretary.

He also informed that he will be filing a First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of the evidence and will take all the evidence to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Following is the list of accusations laid by Mishra against Arvind Kejriwal so far:

May 6: Mishra alleged he was removed from the position of Delhi Water Minister because he was going to submit the names of those people involved in the tanker scam to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

May 7: Mishra revealed that he was witness to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain offering a Rs 2 crore bribe to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

May 8: Mishra accused that the Chhatarpur seven-acre farm house deal and Rs 10 crore fake bill scam of Public Works Department (PWD), was done for Kejriwal's brother in law. He also added that there are inconsistencies and corruption in the donations made to the party that he has informed Central Bureau of Investigation about. He also alleged that AAP leaders like Ashish Khetan, Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain, Raghav Chadha and Durgesh Pandey used party funds to travel abroad.

May 14: Mishra accused AAP for misleading the Election Commission and Income Tax department. He added that the party is continuously involved in money laundering. He also alleged that donations were made to the party by 16 shell companies of its own MLA.

May 19: Mishra claimed AAP is involved in 'Hawala' and foreign funding.

Tags: kapil mishra, arvind kejriwal, aap, scam allegations, health sector, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Google makes its Photos app more social

2

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

3

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

4

Toddler with skin condition gets blisters with mother's cuddles

5

Walking linked to improved brain function

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham