The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

India, All India

Para SF, IAF Garuds join ops to recover Sukhoi-30 wreckage

ANI
Published : May 27, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 12:27 pm IST

The wreckage of Sukhoi-30 MKI jet was found after four days of search mission on Friday.

Fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tezpur (Assam): Para (Special Forces) and Indian Air Force Garuds have extended assistance to the Army Ground column, and joined the rescue and recovery operation for the Sukhoi-30 MKI jet that was formerly missing.

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry will be investigating the cause of the accident.

The two pilots who were onboard the aircraft have not been located yet. However, it is being presumed that they did not survive the crash.

The wreckage of Sukhoi-30 MKI jet was found after four days of search mission on Friday.

The jet lost contact on May 23rd following which massive search operations were launched to track the jet.

Bad weather also served as an impediment in the rescue mission.

The aircraft airborne from Tezpur Air Base lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km North of Tezpur.

Tags: sukoi fighter jet, special forces, indian air force garuds, tezpur air base
Location: India, Assam

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania wears USD 51,000 floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana in Sicily

2

Woman called 'elephant face' receives immense support in live-stream

3

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review - Jack Sparrow is lost in the sea

4

Apple to live stream WWDC17 on its website

5

Video: Trump seen shoving aside Montenegro PM Markovic to come in front

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham