Para SF, IAF Garuds join ops to recover Sukhoi-30 wreckage

The wreckage of Sukhoi-30 MKI jet was found after four days of search mission on Friday.

Tezpur (Assam): Para (Special Forces) and Indian Air Force Garuds have extended assistance to the Army Ground column, and joined the rescue and recovery operation for the Sukhoi-30 MKI jet that was formerly missing.

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry will be investigating the cause of the accident.

The two pilots who were onboard the aircraft have not been located yet. However, it is being presumed that they did not survive the crash.

The jet lost contact on May 23rd following which massive search operations were launched to track the jet.

Bad weather also served as an impediment in the rescue mission.

The aircraft airborne from Tezpur Air Base lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km North of Tezpur.