The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 09:37 PM IST

India, All India

Never promised 'no-holds barred' Hackathon challenge: EC to AAP

ANI
Published : May 27, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 9:20 pm IST

EC specified that EVM challenge will be conducted within framework of existing administrative safeguards and security protocols

The poll panel said that the EVMs need to be picked from its warehouses in Delhi at parties' own cost. (Photo: PTI)
 The poll panel said that the EVMs need to be picked from its warehouses in Delhi at parties' own cost. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that no promise to hold unbarred Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) Hackathon was made, which is being claimed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"About a 'promised no-holds barred Hackathon', it's clarified that no such 'promise' was ever made or announced by the commission," EC said.

Further commenting on party's demand to change the motherboard of the voting machine, the Election Commission said that the changing internal circuit of electronic device is just like changing device itself.

"EC specified that EVM challenge will be conducted within framework of existing administrative safeguards & security protocols," the Election Commission said.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission rejected the request filed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to take part in the EVM hackathon challenge.

"We received the RJD's email at 5:39 pm (applications were to be received by 5 pm). Accordingly their application is not entertainable," the EC said.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also expressed their interest in participating in the challenge.

Total eight political parties' applications have been accepted by the poll panel to hack the EVM.

The Election Commission informed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has nominated its three representatives for participating in EVM challenge.

"The AAP and the Congress raised some issue but as per existing framework of challenge, they did not express their interest in participating," stated EC in a press note.

The EC said that the NCP have not chosen any EVMs as per the framework and has left it to the polling commission.

"EC will bring EVMs from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand for challenge," EC said.

Earlier, the poll panel had asked the opposition parties and experts to prove that the EVMs, used in the assembly elections, can be tampered with.

However, the EC put forth terms and conditions for the parties attempting to tamper the machines.

The EC said that only those parties, national and regional, that took part in the recently concluded assembly elections can hack the EVMs.

The poll panel said that the EVMs need to be picked from its warehouses in Delhi at parties' own cost.

Each political party was allowed to pick at least four EVMs of their choice from any four polling stations out of the five poll-gone states. The EVMs involved in the election petition or those sealed will not be allowed in the hackathon.

The poll panel said that if the EVM becomes non-functional after the tamper attempt or if the tamper result is same as the one put out by EC or if the challenger violates the rules-set, the challenge will be struck down.

Tags: hackathon, electronic voting machines (evms), election commission, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google makes its Photos app more social

2

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

3

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

4

Toddler with skin condition gets blisters with mother's cuddles

5

Walking linked to improved brain function

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham