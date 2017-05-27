J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, four militants killed

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Rampur sector in the early hours, an army official said.

Srinagar: Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing four militants.

He said a firefight broke out between the infiltrators and the Army, resulting in elimination of four ultras. A search operation was going on in the area, the official said.