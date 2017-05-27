The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, four militants killed

PTI
Published : May 27, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 10:52 am IST

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Rampur sector in the early hours, an army official said.

Representational image
 Representational image

Srinagar: Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing four militants.

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Rampur sector in the early hours, an army official said.

He said a firefight broke out between the infiltrators and the Army, resulting in elimination of four ultras. A search operation was going on in the area, the official said.

Tags: infiltration, terrorists, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman called 'elephant face' receives immense support in live-stream

2

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review - Jack Sparrow is lost in the sea

3

Apple to live stream WWDC17 on its website

4

Video: Trump seen shoving aside Montenegro PM Markovic to come in front

5

Indians issued maximum work visas to UK in 2016

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham