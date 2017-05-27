The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Election Commission: Only two takers for EVM test

A spokesperson of the EC said only Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the CPI(M) have shown interest in taking part in the challenge.

Each party can use four machines deployed in the recently held assembly polls and the NCP has left the choice of the machines to the EC.
New Delhi: The much-awaited EVM tampering challenge thrown open by the Election Commission will go ahead as scheduled on June 3, though only two parties have accepted the invitation for it. The AAP which has been at the forefront of complaint of faulty EVMs, will not participate in the challenge, neither will the Congress. A spokesperson of the EC said only Sharad Pawar-led NCP  and the CPI(M) have shown interest in taking part in the challenge.

Each party can use four machines deployed in the recently held assembly polls and the NCP has left the choice of the machines to the EC. Now, the commission will bring few EVMs from Punjab, UP and Uttrakhand for conduct of the challenge, the spokesperson said.

NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan will lead the party's team for the challenge. Gaurav Jachak, said to be an advocate, and Yasin Hussain Shaikh, an IT expert, are the other members of the NCP team.

