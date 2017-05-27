The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 27, 2017

India, All India

Battling terror in Kashmir: 10 militants killed in 24 hrs, says Army

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 27, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 5:32 pm IST

Burhan Wani’s successor Bhat was one of the militants killed in the Army's counter-terrorist operation.

Indian army soldiers take position near the house where two suspected militants were killed in a gunbattle at Saimoh village, in Tral area on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 Indian army soldiers take position near the house where two suspected militants were killed in a gunbattle at Saimoh village, in Tral area on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: The security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have killed at least 10 militants in last 24 hours, including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat. Eight of them were killed on Saturday.

The Indian Army on Saturday said that it killed six infiltrating militants in Rampur sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s north-western Baramulla district.

Burhan Wani’s successor Bhat was killed in a counter-terrorist operation that was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence generated from local sources in Tral, Army’s Northern Command spokesman Colonel NN Joshi said. His accomplice Faizan Ahmed was also killed in the encounter.

The incident comes a day after the Army had said it stopped an infiltration attempt backed by the Pakistan army along the de facto border by killing two intruders believed to be the members of a Pakistan army’s Border Action Team (BAT).

“Since Friday, as many as ten heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been eliminated by Pakistan to boost terror activities from the LoC,” Joshi said.

He said that a fierce fire fight is underway between militants and the Army troops in Rampur sector and so far six of them have been killed. “In the ongoing counter-infiltration on the LoC, a group of six armed intruders was intercepted and eliminated,” Joshi said.

“Earlier on Friday, a BAT action attempted on Indian army post by a group of heavily armed intruders through an area under control of a Pak army post in the Uri sector, was successfully intercepted resulting in killing of two intruders who identifies are yet to be established,” he added.

“In all these operations, Indian troops have recovered large quantity of war-like stores. Relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored agents to spread terror in the state in the run up to the holy month of Ramzan,” Joshi said.

