UPSC Civil Services exam 2017 results declared: Hyd's Anudeep Durishetty tops

Mumbai: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening declared the final results of Civil Service examinations 2017. Hyderabad’s Anudeep Durishetty has topped the list.

All those candidates who appeared in the written examination can check the details and the respective results at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 990 candidates (750 men and 240 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services based on the results of the written examination held in October-November, 2017 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-April, 2018.