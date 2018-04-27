The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court hints at shifting case out of Jammu

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 2:26 am IST

An inquiry into the conduct of lawyers of Kathua and Jammu may take the limelight away from the quest for justice for the victim.

Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday hinted at the possibility of moving the Kathua gangrape and murder case out of Jammu, saying it’s a “real concern” to see that a fair trial is conducted.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud made it clear to senior counsel Indira Jaising, appearing for the father of eight-year-old girl, that the trial should be fair not only for the accused but also for the victim’s family, and the protection to them and their lawyers should be ensured.

An inquiry into the conduct of lawyers of Kathua and Jammu may take the limelight away from the quest for justice for the victim. The bench also said that the court did not want to divert its attention from the aspect of fair trial.

“Let us not get into what the Bar Council says. If we do, the victim goes away from our attention. Our first concern and our constitutional concern is to ensure fair trial and procedure, to provide protection to the victim’s lawyer so there is no obstruction to justice and finally to transfer the case, if found necessary,” the CJI observed.

Ms. Jaising urged the court to fast-track the trial which should be monitored by this court.  

Earlier, counsel for Bar Council of India, which sent a fact finding team to Kathu, in its confidential report submitted that lawyers’ protests demanding a CBI probe into the rape and murder incident is justified. Advocate P.V. Dinesh on whose instance the court took suo motu cognisance of incident took objection to the report, which has missed a crucial issue whether a section of lawyers had obstructed filing of chargesheet.   

Meanwhile, two of the accused in the Kathua rape incident have strongly opposed in the Supreme Court the plea for transfer of the trial from Kathua court to a court in Chandigarh. The father of the eight-year victim girl had sought shifting of the case to ensure free and free trial.

Opposing shifting of trial outside Kathua court, two accused Sanji Ram and Vishal Jagotra said they have been falsely implicated in the case as accused 1 and 5 pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Kathua, where the charge sheet has already been filed. The applicants are directly affected if the trial is shifted outside Kathua without making them parties to the writ petition filed by victim’s father.

Tags: supreme court, kathua gangrape and murder, cji dipak misra

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham