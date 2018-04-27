The Asian Age | News

Judiciary being treated like AAP govt by PM: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 5:44 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 5:44 pm IST

Kejriwal has previously accused the centre of 'creating hurdles unsparingly' in the functioning of Delhi government.

'PM is treating judiciary in the same manner as he treats Delhi govt (sic),' Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'PM is treating judiciary in the same manner as he treats Delhi govt (sic),' Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "treating the judiciary" in the same way as he "treats" the AAP government, a day after the centre turned down a Supreme Court collegiums proposal to elevate Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court.

"PM is treating judiciary in the same manner as he treats Delhi govt (sic)," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, apparently referring to the tussle between the Delhi government and the centre over a host of issues, including transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

Kejriwal has previously accused the centre of "creating hurdles unsparingly" in the functioning of Delhi government.

Speaking at an event to mark the third anniversary of the AAP government in Delhi in February, he said the Delhi government was struggling to get approval for its policies from Lt Governor Anil Baijal, an appointee of the central government.

On Thursday, the central government returned to the Supreme Court collegium its recommendation to elevate Uttrakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court, asked it to reconsider the proposal.

Along with Justice Joseph, the collegium had proposed senior advocate Indu Malhotra's name for elevation. Her name was accepted and she was administered the oath as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, km joseph, anil baijal, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

