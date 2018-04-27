The Asian Age | News

China ramping up air power in Tibet: BS Dhanoa

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 2:25 am IST

The IAF chief said the neighbouring country has a "credible mix" of multi-role fighter and strike aircraft.

Indian Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa
 Indian Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa on Thursday said China has been ramping up its aerial prowess in the Tibetan Autonomous Region bordering India and that the neighbouring country has a "credible mix" of multi-role fighter and strike aircraft.

In an address at a think-tank, the Air Chief Marshal, while talking about requirement of his force, said that it needs 42 squadrons of fighter jets to carry out "full spectrum of operations in all contingencies".

At present, the IAF has only 31 squadrons of fighters.

At the same time, he, however, said the IAF has the ability to fight a “short” and "swift" war whenever required.

Talking about Pakistan sponsored terrorism, he said the repeated strikes by terror groups indicate that the Indian deterrence in the sub-conventional domain is not working and emphasised on the need to enhance such capabilities to ensure a behavioural change in Islamabad's approach.

On situation along the border with China, he said, "Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in deployment of Chinese aircraft and aircrew in Tibetan Autonomous Region from other military regions."

The comments came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the central Chinese city of Wuhan for a two-day-long informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The deployment of Sukhoi 27 and J-10 fleets for the continuous operations during the winter months affords them a credible all round capability. Many years back they used to only occupy the air field in summers," he said in an address to a select gathering at Vivekananda Foundation. Elaborating on IAF's needs, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said the force needs 42 squadrons of fighter jets to carry out "full spectrum of operations in all contingencies". At present, the IAF has only 31 squadrons of fighter jets.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa also junked the concept of theatre commands, saying it was not required.

Taking a dig at the military establishment in Pakistan, the IAF Chief said in most countries the “state has an Army but in Pakistan the Army has a state”.

