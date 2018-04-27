The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 27, 2018 | Last Update : 06:46 PM IST

India, All India

After Cong hints at tampering, DGCA sets up panel to probe Rahul plane case

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 6:05 pm IST

The incident happened during landing of the flight from New Delhi at Hubballi in north Karnataka on Thursday.

Alleging 'intentional tampering' with aircraft, the Congress party had on Thursday demanded a probe into the 'suspicious and faulty performance' of the 10-seater Falcon 2000. (Photo: PTI)
 Alleging 'intentional tampering' with aircraft, the Congress party had on Thursday demanded a probe into the 'suspicious and faulty performance' of the 10-seater Falcon 2000. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Aviation regulator DGCA has set up a two-member committee to probe the incident of technical snag in a chartered plane that was carrying Congress President Rahul Gandhi, a senior official said.

The incident happened during landing of the flight from New Delhi at Hubballi in north Karnataka on Thursday.

Alleging "intentional tampering" with aircraft, the Congress party had on Thursday demanded a probe into the "suspicious and faulty performance" of the 10-seater Falcon 2000.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up a two member panel to investigate the incident. While one member is from the Directorate of Air Safety, the other member is from the Directorate of Airworthiness," a senior DGCA official said.

The panel has been asked to submit its report in the next 2-3 weeks, the official added.

As part of the probe, the official said the panel would call cockpit crew and also engineers for questioning about the incident.

If required, the committee might also call the operations staff of the particular aircraft to gather details, the official said.

On Thursday, a senior DGCA official had confirmed that the aircraft had suffered "technical snag".

"According to the operator's report, it was a snag of auto pilot mode and the pilot shifted to the manual (mode) and landed (the aircraft) safely," he had said, adding that shutdown of auto pilot (mode) incidents are not uncommon.

"For any VIP flight, the DGCA examines it in detail. We shall do that here also," the official had said.

In a letter to Karnataka State DGP Neelmani N Raju, Gandhi's close aide Kaushal Vidyarthi had said the weather was normal.

"It was apparent from the suspicious and faulty performance of the aircraft that the incidents of shuddering and altitude dipping were not natural or weather-related, but were due to some technical snag...," the letter had said.

Tags: dgca, rahul gandhi, intentional tampering, technical snag
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham