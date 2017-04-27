The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 27, 2017 | Last Update : 03:49 AM IST

India, All India

Sukma spurs govt to name chiefs of CRPF, ITBP

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 27, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2017, 2:55 am IST

The minister also asked senior officials to prepare a blueprint of the proposed strategy to tackle left-wing extremism.

Family members of CRPF jawan Naresh Yadav, mourn in Darbhanga on Wednesday. He was killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: PTI)
 Family members of CRPF jawan Naresh Yadav, mourn in Darbhanga on Wednesday. He was killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Facing criticism for keeping Central paramilitary forces headless, the Centre on Wednesday hurriedly cleared the appointments of CRPF and ITBP chiefs, two days after the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma that left 25 security personnel dead.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, an IPS officer of 1983 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was named CRPF chief, while R.K. Pachnanda of the same batch of West Bengal cadre was picked as the new head of the ITBP.   

With lack of intelligence-sharing between the state police and the central forces suspected to be the main reason for high casualty rate of security forces in Maoist-infested Chhattisgarh, Union home minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday and asked for strengthening of intelligence-gathering mechanism, analysis of ongoing operations, identification of problem areas and their resolution for better results.

Sources said that Mr Singh has asked senior security advisor in the home ministry, K. Vijay Kumar, to stay put in Chhattisgarh to ensure coordinated operations against the Maoists.

The minister also asked senior officials to prepare a blueprint of the proposed strategy to tackle left-wing extremism. The plan would be presented at the May 8 meeting to be attended by chief ministers as well as top civil and police officials of 10 Naxal-affected states.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by national security advisor Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and senior officials, who discussed ways on finetuning the new strategy to make it more effective and minimise casualty of security forces.

The meeting also discussed road construction activities in Naxal-hit areas and Mr Singh asked officials to look for alternative modern technology to complete projects on time. The top officials told the home minister that currently 90 per cent of Maoist activities were limited to 35 worst-hit districts, even though the Naxals have influence in areas spread over 68 districts in the country.

Sources said the home ministry has called for better intelligence-sharing and coordination among the security forces in the Bastar region. The Chhattisgarh police has been asked to accompany the Central forces in Maoist areas. “This is a necessity as the Central police personnel on duty in the Naxal-infested areas has virtually zero knowledge of the local terrain and intelligence. If they are accompnaied by local policemen, they would have better chances of taking on the Maoists,” a source said.

The CRPF has also been asked to resolve some “inherent” problems like weaponry, logistics and intelligence-gathering mechanism to ensure better results in anti-Naxal operations, sources said.

The brazen ambush in Sukma, according to agency reports from Chhattisgarh, is suspected to have been planned by Situ, a wanted Naxalite commander, who was camping for the last few days in Tadmetla village, barely 7-8 km from the scene of the attack. It was in this village that 75 CRPF personnel and one policeman were massacred in April 2010.

“We suspect that the attack was planned by Situ and his group with the support of local lower-rung cadres and militia members,” a source said.

The first “military battalion” of Maoist rebels, likely to be involved in the carnage, is headed by Hidma. It has been active in the Bastar region, particularly Sukma, and launched several attacks on security forces. The battalion has two companies — one headed by Situ and another by Nagesh.

Tags: crpf, naxal attack, rajnath singh, rajiv mehrishi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Harbhajan Singh accuses Jet Airways pilot of racism, calls for strict action

2

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

3

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

4

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

5

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham