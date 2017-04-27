The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 27, 2017 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

India, All India

Maoists rehearsed strike a week before ambush

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Apr 27, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2017, 3:06 am IST

Rebels fired at ‘decoy security personnel’ in jungle.

Daughters Amisha, second right and Kashish, second left, mourn next to the coffin of Indian paramilitary soldier Sanjay Kumar at a crematorium in Palampur, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Dharmsala. (Photo: PTI)
 Daughters Amisha, second right and Kashish, second left, mourn next to the coffin of Indian paramilitary soldier Sanjay Kumar at a crematorium in Palampur, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Dharmsala. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The deadly attack on the CRPF party by Maoists at Sukma, Chattisgarh on April 24 had been planned a week before its execution. The ambush was rehearsed live in the jungle region, intelligence sources said on Wednesday.

Commanders of three platoons of Maoists first military battalion, Sonu, Arjun and Situ along with their unit members had camped in the Korecha- Dodede jungle in Dantewada-Sukma border in south Bastar, where the attack was planned out in the second week of this month, a senior police officer posted in Bastar said.

“It was a live rehearsal where arms and ammunition were used to hit decoy security personnel. Even local tribals were brought to the training site to use them as a shield to fine tune their attack plan,” the intelligence officer said.

“It was a pre-planned attack by Maoists,” CRPF in-charge director general (DG) Sumit Lakhatkia admitted, while addressing a press conference at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

“It was planned much ahead. Even the time and place of ambush were chosen by Maoists much earlier. Movements of jawans had been kept under vigil by local villagers for several days to give shape to the plan,” he added.

Jawans who survived said women and children were used as shields by Maoists during the attack on the road opening party of CRPF jawans belonging to the 74th battalion which ventured out of their camp at Burkapal on the fateful day to provide security to the workers engaged in construction of a bridge along with a road in the area. Twenty five CRPF jawans were killed and eight others injured in the incident.

“We found bullets flying from the houses of the tribals and tree tops when we were heading towards the ambush site to rescue our colleagues trapped in the ambush,” Manoj Kumar, a paramedic working in the Burkapal CRPF camp who was in the rescue team, said. Mr Lakhatkia said the CRPF would revisit its counterinsurgency strategy keeping in view the changed insurgency situation in Bastar.

Tags: crpf, sukma attack, maoists
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Harbhajan Singh accuses Jet Airways pilot of racism, calls for strict action

2

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

3

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

4

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

5

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham