Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi arrested

She was arrested in the morning from her residence, and is alleged to be the main separatist leader inciting youth to pelt stones.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested separatist leader Asiya Andrabi under the Public Safety Act.

She was arrested in the morning from her residence, sources said.

She is alleged to be the main separatist leader who incites women in the valley to pelt stones at security forces and disrupt normal life.