J&K: 2 soldiers, 1 officer dead in terrorist attack on Army camp in Kupwara

The incident took place at Panjgaon at Chowkibal when militants stormed the battalion camp which is in-charge of road opening duties.

The fidayeen, with the intention of carrying out a suicide attack, tried to force their way into the army installation. (Photo: PTI/File)

Srinagar: An Army captain and two soldiers were on Thursday killed when militants carried out a Fidayeen attack on an army camp in Kupwara in north Kashmir.

The Army officer killed was identified as Captain Ayush, official sources said.

At least 5 more jawans were injured, said reports.

The incident took place at Panjgaon at Chowkibal when militants, suspected to be of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad stormed the battalion camp which is in-charge of road opening duties on the crucial roads in this area.

Two militants were killed as army foiled their attack, the sources said. However, a hunt is on to ascertain if any militant sneaked into the camp under the cover of darkness.