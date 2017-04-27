EVMs used in Uttarakhand polls to be taken into judicial custody: High Court

The ruling was passed in response to a petition filed by a Congress leader who alleged EVM tampering.

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court, on Thursday, ruled that all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections to be taken into judicial custody.

NDTV reported, the ruling was passed in response to a petition filed by a Congress leader who alleged EVM tampering.

The use of EVMs and the possibility of using the same has been in question since the UP Assembly elections.