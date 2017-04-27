The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 27, 2017 | Last Update : 03:49 AM IST

India, All India

Centre calls meet to douse Jammu and Kashmir fire

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Apr 27, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2017, 2:56 am IST

Top officials will review package to boost tourism, infrastructure in the state today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the situation in Jammu and Kashmir continues to deteriorate, the Centre — aiming to soothe frayed tempers within the Valley and bolster the PDP-BJP alliance — has called for a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the release of a relief package for the troubled state.

According to highly placed sources, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has summoned top bureaucrats, including home secretary and defence secretary, and their counterparts from the road transport, tourism and power, to take a call on the release of the package.

They informed that apart from releasing funds for the state, various steps that are required to be taken for bolstering tourism and improving other basic facilities, like roads and power, are likely to be discussed. A review of the prevailing law and order situation may also come up for deliberation during the course of discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 80,000crore package for J&K in November 2015 during his visit to the state. It included money for providing relief and rehabilitation of the 2014 flood victims, rehabilitation of West Pakistan refugees and Kashmiri pandits, for building of roads and highways, and developing health infrastructure and promoting tourism.

Sources said that not all the funds had been released in totality at that time and the state had received a part of it. Finance minister Arun Jaitley had even said in 2016 that the Centre might add more funds to the Rs 80,000 crore package, depending on resources.

The April-27 meeting called by the PMO, therefore, will also review the possibilities of releasing additional funds in the form of a package.

The development comes after J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met the Prime Minister earlier this week amid escalating violence in the state. The move to release the relief package is being viewed as a positive signal to the people of the state on behalf of the Centre, as well as to bolster the PDP-BJP alliance ruling the state.

An influential section in the PDP wants Ms Mufti to snap up ties with the BJP. Though her meeting with Mr Modi was seen as a signal that everything was fine between the alliance partners, the Centre’s decision to release funds to the state may send a clear signal that the coalition government in J&K is here for keeps.

Tags: narendra modi, kashmiri pandits, arun jaitley, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Harbhajan Singh accuses Jet Airways pilot of racism, calls for strict action

2

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

3

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

4

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

5

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham