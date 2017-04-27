Another jolt to Congress, 23 councillors from Itanagar join BJP

Councillors expressed faith in the Khandu-led BJP Government and Parliamentary Secretary Techi Kaso, who they said had their full support.

Out of the 25 Congress Councillors of Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC), 23 formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday evening. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): Out of the 25 Congress councillors of Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC), 23 formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday evening in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and BJP state President Tapir Gao.

The municipal council comprised 30 councillors and 26 councillors belonged to the Congress. After the expulsion of one of the members from the party, total Congress councillors in the IMC stood at 25.

20 councillors led by Chief Councillor Kipa Kaku and Deputy Chief Councillor Tarh Nachung were present in the joining ceremony while three could not attend it due to various reasons but had sent in their joining papers.

The councillors expressed confidence on the Khandu-led BJP Government and local legislator, Parliamentary Secretary Techi Kaso, who they said had their full support.

Gao welcomed them and said the party is happy to accept them into the BJP family.

"Now we are BJP members and we will work as a team for the welfare and development of not only Itanagar but the entire state," he said.

Appreciating their decision to join BJP, Khandu said BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only party with a difference.

"This is a party that puts the interest of the nation first and the interest of the individual last. With a clear cut vision and principles to achieve it, BJP is the only party through which we can take our state to newer heights," he said.

Khandu assured the councillors that one of the top most priorities of the state government is development of the capital complex.

"The twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun are the face of Arunachal Pradesh. I assure full support to the IMC in giving a facelift to the capital complex," he added.

Also present in the joining ceremony were Cabinet Minister Wangki Lowang, local legislator Techi Kaso, BJP state Vice President Kenyir Ringu, BJP City President Tarh Soping and BJP General Secretary (Org) Ramesh Kharaganchi.

