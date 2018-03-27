Tweet based on media source, BJP defends IT head over K'taka poll date row

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Malviya had no intention to undermine the stature of the EC.

A delegation led by Naqvi met the EC officials in connection with the case. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday defended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya for his tweet on Karnataka assembly election dates.

Talking to media, Naqvi said, "Amit Malviya's tweet was based on a TV channel's source. He had no intention to undermine the stature of the EC. A Karnataka Congress leader had also tweeted the same thing. We agree that he (Malviya) should not have tweeted it."

Ahead of the announcement of polling and counting dates for Karnataka, Malviya took to Twitter to announce that the polling date would be May 12 and counting would be on May 18.

However, following social media uproar on his knowledge of the dates prior to the official announcement, Malviya deleted the tweet.

The 224-member Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 12, and counting of votes will be held on May 15, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat in a press conference held earlier on Tuesday.