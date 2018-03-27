The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

India, All India

Police nab truck driver who killed MP journo investigating illegal sand mining

ANI
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 10:10 am IST

As per the driver, in order to save a woman's life, TV journalist Sandeep Sharma was mowed down by his truck.

Identified as Ranbir Yadav, the driver hails from Gadu Pura village. (Photo: ANI)
 Identified as Ranbir Yadav, the driver hails from Gadu Pura village. (Photo: ANI)

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Driver of the truck which ran over the Madhya Pradesh journalist, investigating sand mafia-police nexus, was arrested by the police on Monday night from Bhind.

Identified as Ranbir Yadav, the driver hails from Gadu Pura village.

The truck, with registration number MP 07 HB 4164, belonged to Bhaskar Sharma, a resident of Gwalior.

As per the driver, in order to save a woman's life, TV journalist Sandeep Sharma was mowed down by his truck.

"I was trying to save a woman when I took the turn. I didn't even see the side glass," said the accused to ANI.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter and interrogating the accused.

In a chilling CCTV footage that surfaced on Monday morning, an investigative journalist was mowed down by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

Also read: MP: Journo probing police-sand mafia links run over by dumpster

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was probing a possible nexus between the police and the sand mafia.

In the video, Sharma was seen riding a motorcycle when a truck crushed him from. The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint about the threat to his life.

While the state police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Sandeep Sharma's death, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also assured strict action against the culprits involved in the murder.

Congress has appealed for a CBI Investigation into the death of Sandeep Sharma.

Reportedly, the journalist had earlier notified police that he had been receiving death threats by some unknown people.

Tags: mp journalist, sand mafia-police nexus, sandeep sharma, investigative journalist, cbi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhind

MOST POPULAR

1

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

2

Bucket List: Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut film to release in May

3

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

4

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

5

Here are 6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

more

Editors' Picks

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham