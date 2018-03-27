The Asian Age | News

No consideration to scrap J&K special status: Home Ministry

ANI
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 6:44 pm IST

BJP MP Ashwini Kumar had earlier asked whether the government was considering of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution.

 'There is currently no such proposal under consideration of the government,' read Ahir's written reply in the Lok Sabha on the question of scrapping Article 370. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central government is not mulling to scrap Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of States for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said on Tuesday.

"There is currently no such proposal under consideration of the government," read Ahir's written reply in the Lok Sabha on the question of scrapping Article 370.

Ahir's reply was in context with a written question from BJP MP Ashwini Kumar who had asked whether the government was considering of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution.

The ruling BJP in its manifesto to 2014 general elections had promised to scrap Article 370.

