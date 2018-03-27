The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018

India, All India

MP scribe who exposed mafia run over by truck

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 6:28 am IST

Sandeep Sharma (35) was hit by the empty dumper from behind when he was riding a bike around 8.55 am on Monday, killing him on the spot.

Sandeep Sharma
Bhopal: A journalist of a national news channel, whose sting operation had led to exposure of sand mafia-police nexus in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, was on Monday mowed down by a dumper in “suspicious circumstances”.

The footage of CCTV installed in the area clearly showed that the dumper suddenly turned towards left, appearing as if the driver had lost control of the vehicle, after negotiating a curve and hit the deceased’s bike from behind.

The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.

“The dumper was seized, but the driver of the vehicle has fled,” local police told this newspaper.

“A special investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. The police probe will cover all angles,” Bhind district superintendent of police Prashant Khare said.

Congress MP Jyotira-ditya Scindia, however, feared that it was a murder and demanded a CBI probe into it.

The journalist had done a sting operation exposing the nexus between the local police officer and sand mafia, which was aired on his news channel, leading to transfer of the police officer a few months back.

“Prima facie, it appears an accident from the CCTV footage. However, the SIT constituted to probe the incident will unearth the truth,” inspector general of police (intelligence) Makrand Deoskar told reporters here.

Tags: sand mafia, sandeep sharma, cctv footage

