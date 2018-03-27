MP scribe who exposed mafia run over by truck

Sandeep Sharma (35) was hit by the empty dumper from behind when he was riding a bike around 8.55 am on Monday, killing him on the spot.

Bhopal: A journalist of a national news channel, whose sting operation had led to exposure of sand mafia-police nexus in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, was on Monday mowed down by a dumper in “suspicious circumstances”.

Sandeep Sharma (35) was hit by the empty dumper from behind when he was riding a bike around 8.55 am on Monday, killing him on the spot.

The footage of CCTV installed in the area clearly showed that the dumper suddenly turned towards left, appearing as if the driver had lost control of the vehicle, after negotiating a curve and hit the deceased’s bike from behind.

The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.

“The dumper was seized, but the driver of the vehicle has fled,” local police told this newspaper.

“A special investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. The police probe will cover all angles,” Bhind district superintendent of police Prashant Khare said.

Congress MP Jyotira-ditya Scindia, however, feared that it was a murder and demanded a CBI probe into it.

The journalist had done a sting operation exposing the nexus between the local police officer and sand mafia, which was aired on his news channel, leading to transfer of the police officer a few months back.

“Prima facie, it appears an accident from the CCTV footage. However, the SIT constituted to probe the incident will unearth the truth,” inspector general of police (intelligence) Makrand Deoskar told reporters here.