The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati discusses strategy to defeat BJP in 2019 LS polls with BSP coordinators

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 8:54 am IST

BSP chief directed coordinators not to be disheartened with the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections.

BSP president Mayawati on Monday met the party's coordinators to apprise them of 'new strategy' to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
  BSP president Mayawati on Monday met the party's coordinators to apprise them of 'new strategy' to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Clearly indicating that her "friendship" with the Samajwadi Party would continue, BSP president Mayawati on Monday met the party's coordinators to apprise them of "new strategy" to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party leaders said.

The BSP chief told senior party leaders in a closed door meeting that they must work wholeheartedly to defeat the BJP in the parliamentary elections, barely a year away.

Discussing the changing social and political equations in Uttar Pradesh with her party's leaders, she said they would be able to fulfil the dream of a "welfare government" if the poor, neglected and oppressed come together and use their last weapon - their vote - to grab the master-key of power.

It was against this backdrop that she stressed the necessity for an alliance or an understanding and asked party leaders to foil the BJP's efforts to drive a wedge in the new found equation with the SP, a party insider said after the meeting.

The BSP chief directed coordinators not to be disheartened with the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections and said the BJP's defeat in the key Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur had made the saffron party nervous.

She also thanked party workers who had worked to ensure the BJP's defeat in the by-elections in the two constituencies, the insider said.

Mayawati indicated that the BSP's future strategy would be chalked out after a final decision on an alliance but asked the party's leaders to continue their efforts to defeat the BJP by highlighting the shortcomings of both the Centre and the state government.

According to a party leader, she asked for feedback on how opposition parties felt about firming up an alliance against the BJP.

"The BSP's close ties with the Samajwadi Party are not for any selfish motive but in the national interest," she told the media earlier in the day, emphasising that opposition parties will have to work jointly to stop the BJP from coming to power at the Centre.

She said non-BJP parties should come together to address the problems of common people, including the poor and the youth, because of the "wrong policies of the BJP-led central and state governments".

The BSP-SP friendship is being welcomed all over the country, she said, adding that the workers of the two parties would not fall prey to the BJP's designs.

"Since the BJP is now finding this (tie-up) taking shape, their leaders are issuing unfounded statements against the BSP-SP relationship," she said, days after the "understanding" between the two arch rivals came in for sharp criticism from the saffron party, which lost Gorakhpur and Phulpur to the SP.

The BSP supremo also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on dalit icon and chairman of the Constitution-drafting committee, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday and termed it an "eyewash".

"In the past four years of their governance, they have been continuously indulging in theatrics on issues related to dalits and backwards and any more drama on the issue will not get them any political mileage," she said.

"The country based on the principle of equality of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar can never be a reality under the government led by the BJP and the RSS as their mindset is narrow, communal and casteist, which is against the very spirit of the Constitution," she said.

Mayawati told her party workers that even NDA partners are deserting it so they don't have to face the wrath of the people in the general elections.

"It is also clear now that people are teaching a lesson to the BJP which had won elections in UP, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as well as at the Centre through wrong means and there are chances that it might not be able to repeat its success story with polling being conducted through VVPAT."

VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party a person has voted for. Electors see the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slip for seven seconds.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mayawati, bsp, sp, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

2

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

3

Here are 6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

4

Here are 5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

5

Revealed: Saif’s co-stars in Aanand L Rai’s next production helmed by NH 10 director

more

Editors' Picks

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham