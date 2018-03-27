The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018 | Last Update : 03:09 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, to meet Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 2:38 am IST

Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, a potential leader of a united Opposition.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who has been positioning herself as the leader of an anti-BJP national alliance, arrived in Delhi on Monday for a three-day visit during which she will meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and leaders of other Opposition parties.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi might “walk in” during her meeting with Mrs Gandhi. Ms Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, a potential leader of a united Opposition.

Ms Banerjee who has, since demonetisation, reached to leaders of various regional parties, is also likely to meet rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. She may also call on leaders of the Telugu Desam Party and Shiv Sena.

This would be the West Bengal chief minister’s first visit to the capital since she made clear her ambitions of leading an Opposition alliance of parties to take on the Modi-led BJP in the 2019 general elections. While Ms Banerjee has no issue in aligning with the Congress, or even the Left, she has indicated that it would be difficult for her to work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as she is politically more experienced.

On the other hand, Ms Banerjee shares a very good rapport with former Congress chief Mrs Gandhi.

Trinamul Congress sources maintained that discussions have already taken place for a “possible” meeting between Mrs Gandhi and Ms Banerjee, and that she is unlikely to meet the Congress president.

Congress sources, however, said that Mr Gandhi might just “walk in” and join the discussions.

The Trinamul Congress chief has floated the idea of a Third Front and has spoken to numerous leaders like Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao. Recently she has also come out in support of BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav for coming together to defeat the BJP in two crucial by-polls in Uttar Pradesh.

She also appreciated Ms Mayawati’s call for a united Opposition before the 2019 elections to take on the BJP.

However, what is interesting is that while many regional parties like TMC, TRS and TDP are seeking a Federal or a Third Front, the Congress wants the non-BJP Opposition to unite under its umbrella with Mr Gandhi as the leader.

Incidentally, Mr Pawar, whom the TMC chief is scheduled to meet on March 28, had also called meetings of Opposition parties — one in Mumbai in January and one in Delhi in February.

Tags: mamata banerjee, sonia gandhi, sharad pawar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

2

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

3

Here are 6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

4

Here are 5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

5

Revealed: Saif’s co-stars in Aanand L Rai’s next production helmed by NH 10 director

more

Editors' Picks

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

more

ALSO FROMLife

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham