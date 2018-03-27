The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka poll date leak: EC orders probe panel, to file report in 7 days

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 7:16 pm IST

The committee would also suggest steps needed to prevent any such eventuality in future.

The Election Commission sets up a committee of senior officials to probe the leak of the poll schedule for Karnataka before it was announced by the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 The Election Commission sets up a committee of senior officials to probe the leak of the poll schedule for Karnataka before it was announced by the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday evening set up a committee of senior officials to probe the leak of the poll schedule for Karnataka before it was announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) earlier in the day.

The committee, which has been asked to submit its report within a week, would also suggest steps needed to prevent any such eventuality in future.

In a statement, the poll watchdog referred to a tweet by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya in which he had put out the election date minutes before CEC OP Rawat actually announced the schedule at a press conference.

Malviya tweeted that polls would be held on May 12 and counting will take place on May 18. While he was correct about the date of polling, he got the counting date wrong which will actually take place on May 15.

"The Commission immediately directed that the matter be probed and necessary and effective action be taken. Accordingly, Commission has constituted a committee of senior officers of Election Commission to investigate the matter and give its report within seven days,” the statement read.

"The Committee would also suggest steps needed to prevent any such eventuality in future. The Committee set up by the Commission has already sought information from the concerned media organisations and individuals,” it added.

It said Malviya, in another tweet, had attributed a news channel as his source.

In his press conference to announce the poll schedule, Rawat had described the leak as a "very serious" issue that merited a probe and "stringent action". He said people can conjecture but noted that as information has been "leaked", the Election Commission will probe the matter and take "stringent action" both "legally and administratively".

Tags: karnataka election dates leak, karnataka elections 2018, bjp, amit malviya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

2

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

3

Bucket List: Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut film to release in May

4

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

5

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham