

K'taka govt trying to divide Hindus with Lingayat card: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 1:01 pm IST

Amit Shah said Congress president Rahul Gandhi should look at how Siddaramaiah is trying to divide even Hindus.

BJP president Amit Shah said farmer suicides have increased in the states governed by Congress while the number of farmers suicide has decreased states ruled by BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru: With Karnataka elections round the corner, BJP President Amit Shah once again attacked Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah for recommending special status to Lingayat community.

The BJP President said, "Rahul Gandhi says that Congress unites Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians. He should look at how Siddaramaiah is trying to divide even Hindus."

"'Lingayat card' played by Congress is not aimed at benefiting the community but to stop BS Yeddyurappa from becoming the chief minister. People of Karnataka will reject this through ballot," the BJP president said.

Intensifying his attack on Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, Amit Shah said, "The politics of appeasement in Karnataka is dangerous for the society."

Talking to the media in Bengaluru, Shah said that farmer suicides have increased in the states where Congress is in power while it has decreased in states governed by his party.

The cases of farmers suicide reported in the states ruled by BJP were the results of "depression and personal issues", Shah said.

"There has been BJP govt in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years and farmer suicide numbers in these states have been very low," Amit Shah said.

The BJP President said that Karnataka government under BJP will also be farmer-friendly.

Citing the case of Maharashtra, Amit Shah said the state's BJP government was a "farmer friendly" government. "Farmer suicides have reduced after BJP came to power in the state," he said.

"I am certain that the sincerity that PM Narendra Modi has for the betterment of farmers cannot be matched by others. Some of the farmer-friendly schemes launched by PM Modi have been crucial for ensuring a better future for farmers," Shah said.

Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in Karnataka with an absolute majority under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa.

Tags: amit shah, bjp, karnataka, farmers suicide
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

