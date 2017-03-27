The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, All India

Learn from Jatayu how to fight terrorism: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 27, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2017, 1:45 am IST

Referring to different languages and cultures in the country, the PM said various states should ensure cultural exchanges between people.

Prime MInister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Prime MInister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to draw inspiration from ancient scriptures to tackle the menace of terrorism which has emerged as a big challenge to the society.

“Terrorism has gripped the entire world. It has thrown a challenge to humanity. If we try to analyse incidents mentioned in ancient scriptures and set those in the present context, I would say that Jatayu was the first to fight against terrorism. He gave the message of fearlessness,” he said.

In epic Ramayana, Jatayu, a vulture, had valiantly tried to rescue Sita when she was being kidnapped by Ravan, sacrificing his life in the process.

The Prime Minister said Jatayu sacrificed his life taking on a strong man to defend the dignity of a woman. “Jatayu’s fight gives us the inspiration to take on terrorism. It also gives the message to live for humanity,” he said.

Mr Modi was addressing a gathering at the residence of Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu in the national capital to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada New Year day.

Referring to different languages and cultures in the country, the Prime Minister said various states should ensure cultural exchanges between people.

Haryana and Telangana have already signed an agreement in this regard.

He said cultural exchanges and quiz competitions can be organised to spread culture and language of one state in the other.

The Prime Minister  said diversity of India was both its identity and strength.

Tags: narendra modi, venkaiah naidu, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jio Happy New Year Offer extended, again?

2

Ed Sheeran forgets lyrics during live performance

3

99-year-old says cigar, sex and scotch key to longevity

4

Drop cheerleaders, play tunes in praise of Lord Rama in IPL: Digvijay Singh

5

SRK to host Superwoman Lilly Singh in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham