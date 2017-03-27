Learn from Jatayu how to fight terrorism: PM Modi

Referring to different languages and cultures in the country, the PM said various states should ensure cultural exchanges between people.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to draw inspiration from ancient scriptures to tackle the menace of terrorism which has emerged as a big challenge to the society.

“Terrorism has gripped the entire world. It has thrown a challenge to humanity. If we try to analyse incidents mentioned in ancient scriptures and set those in the present context, I would say that Jatayu was the first to fight against terrorism. He gave the message of fearlessness,” he said.

In epic Ramayana, Jatayu, a vulture, had valiantly tried to rescue Sita when she was being kidnapped by Ravan, sacrificing his life in the process.

The Prime Minister said Jatayu sacrificed his life taking on a strong man to defend the dignity of a woman. “Jatayu’s fight gives us the inspiration to take on terrorism. It also gives the message to live for humanity,” he said.

Mr Modi was addressing a gathering at the residence of Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu in the national capital to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada New Year day.

Haryana and Telangana have already signed an agreement in this regard.

He said cultural exchanges and quiz competitions can be organised to spread culture and language of one state in the other.

The Prime Minister said diversity of India was both its identity and strength.