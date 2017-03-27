Air India row: Sena MP Gaikwad 'missing', says 'won't talk till Wednesday'

For his violent demeanour, Gaikwad was barred from flying by seven airline companies, compelling him to travel by train.

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who has been at the centre of attention for manhandling one of the staff members of Air India, remained 'missing' in action after he boarded a Mumbai-bound train from Delhi on Friday evening. He left the train at Vapi, Gujarat, possibly to dodge media attention.

Gaikwad is now in Pune, at his relative’s house and is not expected to go to his house soon, sources said.

Speaking to NDTV over phone, he said, "I will attend Parliament on Wednesday."

He added that he has been asked by Sena officials to lie low until the Parliament session convenes. He also threatened legal action against airline companies for putting him on the 'no-fly' list and cancelling his confirmed ticket.

The party has, reportedly, been preparing a privilege motion to be presented in the Parliament against Gaikwad's ban from flights, even though the Sena party supremo Uddhav Thackeray has maintained media silence on the issue.

It was also reported that the Gaikwad was in fact let off with a warning from the party, and that Uddhav Thackeray was yet to meet him.

Hours after attacking the 60-year-old AI ground manager, Sukumar Raman, Gaikwar boasted, "I beat him 25 times." He allegedly tried to push Raman down the ladder as well.

The fight erupted when the MP wanted to see the "top management" to enquire on why he had to fly economy class, when he had a ticket for business class. He rejected the airline's explanation that it was an all-economy flight.

For his violent demeanour, he was barred from flying by seven airline companies, compelling him take a train from Delhi.