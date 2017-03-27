The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 27, 2017 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India will want Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha to bat long as the team aims to secure big first-innings lead in Dharamsala Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: Fight for 1st-innings lead begins in Dharamsala
 
India, All India

10 killed, 25 injured as bus falls into stream in Imphal

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2017, 10:36 am IST

The injured have been rushed to the nearby Assam Rifles Maram Hospital and other hospitals in the vicinity.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Imphal: At least 10 people were killed while 25 others were injured after a bus fell into a stream in Manipur's Senapati district early on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The accident occurred between Makan and Chakhumai area along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway 39 at 3:30 am.

The bus was heading towards Imphal when it fell into the stream at the site, located about 65 km from the state capital, the officer said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby Assam Rifles Maram Hospital and other hospitals in the vicinity, the officer said.

The death toll is likely to rise as many of the injured are in serious condition, the officer added.

Tags: bus overturned, road accident, national highway
Location: India, Manipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Archaeologists discover world's largest capstone in Telengana

2

Jio Happy New Year Offer extended, again?

3

Ed Sheeran forgets lyrics during live performance

4

99-year-old says cigar, sex and scotch key to longevity

5

Drop cheerleaders, play tunes in praise of Lord Rama in IPL: Digvijay Singh

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham