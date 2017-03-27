10 killed, 25 injured as bus falls into stream in Imphal

The injured have been rushed to the nearby Assam Rifles Maram Hospital and other hospitals in the vicinity.

Imphal: At least 10 people were killed while 25 others were injured after a bus fell into a stream in Manipur's Senapati district early on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The accident occurred between Makan and Chakhumai area along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway 39 at 3:30 am.

The bus was heading towards Imphal when it fell into the stream at the site, located about 65 km from the state capital, the officer said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby Assam Rifles Maram Hospital and other hospitals in the vicinity, the officer said.

The death toll is likely to rise as many of the injured are in serious condition, the officer added.