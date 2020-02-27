Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

J&K terror cases dip, LoC violations jump

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Feb 27, 2020, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2020, 2:08 am IST

In 2019, 161 terrorists were killed in J&K against 254 in 2018. In January 2020, 18 terrorists have been killed in J&K.

There has been a marked decrease in three crucial terror parameters in Kashmir — terror attacks, terrorists killed and local recruitment — in 2019 but ceasefire violations along LoC and international border nearly doubled, said sources in the Indian Army. (Photo: File)
 There has been a marked decrease in three crucial terror parameters in Kashmir — terror attacks, terrorists killed and local recruitment — in 2019 but ceasefire violations along LoC and international border nearly doubled, said sources in the Indian Army. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: There has been a marked decrease in three crucial terror parameters in Kashmir — terror attacks, terrorists killed and local recruitment — in 2019 but ceasefire violations along  LoC and international border nearly doubled, said sources in the Indian Army.

In 2019, 161 terrorists were killed in J&K against 254 in 2018. In January 2020, 18 terrorists have been killed in J&K.

Some 120 local youth joined terrorist organisation in 2019 in Kashmir Valley which is nearly half from 220 in 2018, said sources in Indian Army. Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Baramulla were top four districts were most of the locals joined terrorists groups. The maximum local recruitment in 2019 was in Pulwama which saw 36 local joining terrorists organisation. However in 2018, 64 people had joined terrorism in Pulwama.

Srinagar city saw only one person joining the terror organisation, said Indian Army sources. In January 2020, 5 people joined terrorists organisation.

There were 173 terror initiated incidents in 2019. This is marked less than 2018 when 318  terror attacks had happened. Again Pulwama topped the list where more of the terror action took part at 46 against 122 in 2018. In 2020, there were 11 terror incidents in 2020.  

As far as ceasefire violation were considered there were 3,168 incident in 2019 along the LoC and international border. There were 1,629 cease-fire violations in 2018. Since, August 5, when Article 370 was revoked, there were 1551 cease-fire violations in 2019. In 2020 there has been 367 cease-fire violations along the LoC and international border.

Tags: article 370, j&k terror attacks

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump calls for capable, strong Indian military

V.D. Savarkar

BJP leaders praise Savarkar on 54th death anniversary

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Army Chief reviews security along LoC

Ajit Doval (Photo: AP)

If God wills, there will be peace: NSA

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham