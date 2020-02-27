Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

Bihar govt move on NRC, NPR upsets BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 27, 2020, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2020, 2:10 am IST

Dalit leader and BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan said that the party followed the JD(U) on the issue because it is a senior partner in Bihar’s NDA.

Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: A day after Bihar Assembly passed a resolution against the NPR and NRC, BJP leaders expressed their unhappiness and targeted their ally JD(U) and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Dalit leader and BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan said that the party followed the JD(U) on the issue because it is a senior partner in Bihar’s NDA.

“He (Nitish Kumar) takes risks because he is a brave politician. Being a number two party in the NDA government we just followed JD(U)’s decisions but in states where BJP is strong, we will implement our agenda as planned, Mr Paswan said. The resolution on the NPR and NRC was adopted unanimously despite opposition from the BJP camp, which is a junior partner of the JD(U) in Bihar.

Bihar became the first NDA ruled state to pass a resolution to implement the NPR in 2010 format with the inclusion of transgender column. The Assembly had also passed a resolution that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.

The NPR work has to be completed across the country between April 1 and September 30. In Bihar, the exercise to update the NPR will take place between May 15 and 28. Sources said that the aggressive approach being adopted by BJP members may create trouble for the NDA in Bihar ahead of assembly elections slated to be held in October-November this year.

Tags: nitish kumar

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump calls for capable, strong Indian military

V.D. Savarkar

BJP leaders praise Savarkar on 54th death anniversary

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Army Chief reviews security along LoC

Ajit Doval (Photo: AP)

If God wills, there will be peace: NSA

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham