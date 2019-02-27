Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

PM must suspend all his political activities till missing pilot returns: Omar

Published : Feb 27, 2019, 6:22 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 6:23 pm IST

Pakistan claims the Indian Air Force pilot is in its custody.

Omar Abdullah also appealed to Pakistan to treat the Indian Air Force pilot well. (Photo: PTI)
 Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should suspend all his political activities till the missing Indian Air Force pilot returns home safely.

India Wednesday said the pilot went missing after the IAF foiled Pakistan Air Force's attack on military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan claims the pilot is its custody. "PM Modi must suspend his political activities until #WingCommanderAbhinandan is returned safely. It can't be business as usual with him crisscrossing the country at taxpayer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

The former chief minister also appealed to Pakistan to treat the Indian Air Force pilot well.

"In the meantime, Pakistan please treat him as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border," he said.

"Thoughts with the family, friends & colleagues of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Prayers for his early & safe return home to all those eagerly waiting for him," he added.

