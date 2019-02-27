Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

Indo-Pak tension: Pakistan's F-16 crashes in Nowshera sector

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 1:51 pm IST

Parachute was seen as Pakistan Air Force's F-16 was going down. There was no word on the pilot's condition.

Initial reports suggested that at least three Pakistani fighter jets entered Nowshera area. (Representational image)
New Delhi: An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force crashed within three kilometers in the Lam valley, Nowshera sector.

A parachute was seen dropping as the jet was going down, reported ANI. There was no word on the pilot's condition.

Pakistan has claimed that they launched attacks in India from within their country's airspace on Wednesday morning. They have also claimed they shot down two Indian military jets, arresting two pilots. India has strongly rejected this claim, stating that all pilots have been accounted for. 

The tension between the two neighbours escalated on Wednesday, a day after India destroyed the biggest terror camp run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. 

Initial reports suggested that at least three Pakistani fighter jets entered Nowshera area on Wednesday morning.

