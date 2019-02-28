Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:47 PM IST

India-Pakistan tension: PM Narendra Modi meets three Service Chiefs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 8:41 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa.

India sent Pakistan a strongly-worded message, insisting that the Indian pilot 'must be returned immediately.' (File Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the three service chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Wednesday.

India Pakistan tensions escalated when Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG 21 pilot was detained by Pakistan today after Pakistani Air Force’s failed attempt to breach the Indian air space at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India sent Pakistan a strongly-worded message, insisting that the Indian pilot “must be returned immediately.”

Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haidar Shah was summoned by ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to lodge a strong protest at the "unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today, including by violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts." 

MEA pointed out that the IAF jets had carried "non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike" at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on Tuesday, while Pakistan Air Force had targeted Indian military posts today after violating the Indian air space.

MEA statement said, "India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention."

