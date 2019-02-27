At least 3 dead in Indian Air Force jet crash in Kashmir's Budgam district

The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said.

Srinagar: An Indian Air Force jet crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least three, officials said.

The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said.

The jet broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said, adding one body was seen near the site crash.

The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, they said, adding the fate of the pilots was not known.