Air Force showed bravery like Lord Hanuman, says Sumitra Mahajan

'Our air warriors returned unscathed after taking action against the terrorists' hideouts,' Mahajan said.

Mahajan also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the air strike, saying the action sent a strong message to Pakistan that it should not look at India with evil eyes. (Photo: File)

Indore: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday praised the Air Force for the strike on a terror camp in Balakot and equated the operation to the tale of Lord Hanuman returning safely after setting Lanka ablaze, as mentioned in the Ramayana.

"Pawan Putra Hanuman returned after torching Lanka. Our Air Force displayed bravery like Lord Hanuman. Now the entire country is confident of terrorism being eliminated," the parliamentarian from Indore said.

She said the operation was so swift that Pakistan appeared clueless about what happened.

"Our air warriors returned unscathed after taking action against the terrorists' hideouts but the neighbouring country is still clueless about what happened," she said.

In an air strike, India bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday. The air strike was in response to the terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.