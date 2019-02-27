Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

After Pakistan shelling, schools near line of control in Rajouri closed

ANI
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 9:41 am IST

India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan, killing a large number of terrorists.

All government and private schools located within 5 kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will remain closed today. (Representational Image)
Rajouri: All government and private schools located within 5 kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will remain closed today as Pakistani troops fired mortar shells at several areas hours after the Indian Air Force bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

"Due to prevailing situation on the Line of Control, all government and private schools located in 0 to 5 km range from the LoC in Rajouri district shall remain closed today. Exams scheduled for today also stand cancelled in," the District Magistrate of Rajouri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

After the Indian Air Force fighter jets struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the law and order situation. At a meeting, Mr Malik was briefed about security situation in the state following the pre-dawn operations against Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, who claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

After assessing law and order in the state, the Governor directed all forces to take effective measures to maintain public order and peace across the state. He complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for remaining composed and not getting unnecessarily alarmed.

India on Tuesday carried out air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan, killing a large number of terrorists, including trainers and Jaish commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

The terror camp was led by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, Jaish chief Masood Azhar's brother-in-law, Mr Gokhale said. Pakistan retaliated by violating ceasefire at various places along the LoC.

