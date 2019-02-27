Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

7 including civilian killed in IAF's chopper crash in Budgam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 6:41 pm IST

The locals who rushed to the site of the crash said that the three bodies were charred in the incident.

The IAF’s MI-17 crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village, 7-km way from the district headquarters of Budgam, at 10.05 am, the officials said. (Photo: ANI)
 The IAF’s MI-17 crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village, 7-km way from the district headquarters of Budgam, at 10.05 am, the officials said. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Seven including civilians were killed after an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday morning.

One of the civilians killed when the burning aircraft fell on the ground has been identified as 30-year-old Kifayat Ahmad Ganai.

However, the authorities have not confirmed their identities yet.

The IAF’s MI-17 crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village, 7-km way from the district headquarters of Budgam, at 10.05 am, the officials said.

The jet broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said.

The locals who rushed to the site of the crash said that the three bodies were charred in the incident.

They also said that Ganai and several other youths were sitting in the field when the aircraft crashed.

