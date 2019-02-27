2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter J&K’s Shopian

Police officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards the security forces.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian’s Meemendar area after getting information about presence of terrorists there. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in an encounter that broke out early on Wednesday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

The exchange of fire comes a day after India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC), killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The strike was the first by the Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.